Rihanna dares the maxi bomber and shakes the web with her look!

On March 11, Rihanna put everyone in agreement by showing off an ultra-trendy look on the streets of Los Angeles!

When it comes to her look, Rihanna is not kidding! Last Thursday, the businesswoman was also shown with a set that could inspire you.

To this day, Rihanna’s journey is as exciting as it is intriguing! A versatile artist, the star has mainly distinguished herself in the music field before diversifying.

For several years, the singer has been masterfully managing her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”. Being very comfortable with her femininity, the incendiary brunette wants her entire community to feel at ease when she wears her sublime ensembles.

And to represent her label, she focuses above all on glamour and diversity. We love it!

In addition to fashion, the “Work” performer has also been in the cosmetics business with “Fenty Beauty”. At the latest news, all its ranges continue to be all the rage around the world!

And that’s not all! According to some tabloids, Rihanna has filed the name “Fenty Hair” to create a new brand of hair products.

Decidedly, the performer of “Rude Boy” is still full of ideas to expand his empire. On a daily basis, the star knows that his image sells.

As a true fashionista, she makes it a point of honor to have an impeccable look during her big outings! This Thursday, March 11, the pretty brunette made a sensation by showing up with an ultra-trendy outfit on the streets of L.A. The proof!

RIHANNA IS MAKING A BUZZ WITH HER ULTRA TRENDY LOOK!

Obviously, Rihanna decided to take a little trip to the restaurant “Georgio Baldi”. And to do so, the singer opted for glasses and an ultra-trendy green outfit very relaxed’.

On top of that, she bet on a pretty woolly-skinned biker jacket. New hairstyle for the performer of “Rude Boy”.

Faced with the paparazzi, the businesswoman also displayed herself with sublime braids that will delight her. Pandemic obliges, Rihanna did not leave her mask for her little outing.

On social media, many of the star’s fans validated the clothing choice. “The Queen,” “Always on top,” “Beautiful,” reads Twitter.

Another no-fault for the young woman. We’re over validating!

Meanwhile, his fans are still waiting for the release of his next album. There was a pseudo teasing for a while, but since then, nothing!

Last year, however, Rihanna confided in “Vogue” about her upcoming album. “I can’t tell when I’m going to take it out. But I work very it, she said.

He added: “I have no borders. I did everything, I did all the tubes, I tried all genres, now I’m just open. I can do anything I want.” We can’t wait to find out more about it!