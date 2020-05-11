Rihanna, dazzling at the British Fashion Awards

At the British Fashion Awards 2019, Rihanna has once again shown that she is the queen of the evening… And the beauty ! The evidence with this pretty amazing.

Rihanna succeeds really all that it undertakes. Singer of talent, since it is Monday night a fashion designer recognized – even if we already knew it – since his mark Fenty launched with LVMH received the price Urban Luxury. If it is commended primarily for its fight for a more inclusive, in Here, we also wanted to applaud for its superb beauty.

Hair braided to perfection

The singer Rihanna constantly do not reinvent themselves brilliantly, and opts this time for mats glued more than successful. Releasing her perfect beautiful face, the mats are glued fall back from each side of his shoulders for a great look canon on this red carpet.

A make-up ultra stylish

Side make-up, Rihanna opts for warm shades textures and iridescent, all quite sober. A luminous complexion and eyebrows defined : we love. It’s simple, Rihanna mesmerizes the red carpet with its look, particularly with its line of eye-liner perfectly applied. This beauty look fresh and bright is completed by a mouth-rainbow in perfect harmony with the rest of her makeup. A result that we owe to her makeup artist Priscilla Onoalso Make-Up Artist for Fenty Beauty. The good news is that we know so mark that has been used to make this makeup, and it can therefore easily be inspired for the year-end holiday season !

