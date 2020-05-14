Rihanna declares to have “lost album” to a fan

Tired of receiving messages from fans to him, calling out album, Rihanna now prefers to have fun with.

Entitled ” R9 ” to the new album Rihanna there was not yet a release date. The last being “Anti” out in 2016, fans of the Huey can not wait any longer and continues to send him messages on social networks, so that it sort the album.

Which begins to tire the performer to “Work”, which has found a nice way to respond to his fans.

Once again on Instagram, a fan commented ” WHERE IS The ALBUM “, a comment to which RiRi replied : “I lost it “, with a émoji, shrugging his shoulders. Subsequently another person has posted ” DON’T come OUT THIS ALBUM “, followed a response full of humour from Rihanna who said, ” The Navy that we must blame, look right here “.

Recently the singer had given more information on the album British Vogue. Here is what she said in this recent interview.

“I don’t want my albums look like themes … there are no rules. There is no format. There is just good music, and if I feel it, I’m out. I have the impression that I don’t have a limit. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the tubes, I tried all the genres – Now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can do everything I want. “

Tired of being ” harassed “, the fans should leave Rihanna quiet about this album that will be released according to his own good pleasure.

