Rihanna denounces the laxity of Donald Trump in the health crisis

The famous artist, american singer, Rihanna is very rise against fans in this period in which the sars coronavirus made the international media. The cause is that his thousands of fans do not cease with insistence to claim a new album. In a video, Huey expressed his displeasure and took the opportunity to mention the laxity of the american president in the face of disasters Covid-19.

Rihanna was very involved in recent times in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and its harmful effects. She did not fail to express his displeasure in a video posted on his account Instagram.

Alluding to the u.s. President Donald Trump, she is a bit lax responding to the health crisis, Rihanna said this : “I’m trying to save the world, unlike your president…”

This reaction of the afro-american singer comes a few days after to have made a gift of $ 4.2 million with the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey persons who are victims of domestic violence during the confinement.

Contrary to the aspirations of his fans, the singer of 32 years seems to be more concerned about the health crisis that is shaking the entire world currently. For her, this is simply not the time to release albums but rather to rescue the most vulnerable people in this crisis.

In her video, Rihanna also warned anyone who would ask him again to release a new album. Let us also recall that the last album of the american star date of 2016.