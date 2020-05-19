Rihanna dethrones the queen of England in becoming more rich

It’s been a year that Rihanna has put his bags in England and more specifically London . And his arrival has not gone unnoticed sinceit is part of the celebrities the richest the country .

His fortune is estimated to 468 million pounds or € 525 million. A true small kingdom made up thanks to his musical achievement but also to its brand names Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Savage ! It has established itself as a the musician the more wealthy of the countrybut also in front of the queen of England .

The Sunday Time it 282ème in the list of personalities of the richest in England . When our dear Queen Elizabeth it is 372ème . Well, not to worry for it not more . . .