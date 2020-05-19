Rihanna dethrones the queen of England in becoming more rich

It’s been a year that Rihanna has put his bags in England and more specifically London. And his arrival has not gone unnoticed sinceit is part of the celebrities the richest the country.
His fortune is estimated to 468 million pounds or € 525 million. A true small kingdom made up thanks to his musical achievement but also to its brand names Fenty Beauty and Fenty x Savage ! It has established itself as a the musician the more wealthy of the countrybut also in front of the queen of England.
The Sunday Time it 282ème in the list of personalities of the richest in England. When our dear Queen Elizabeth it is 372ème. Well, not to worry for it not more...