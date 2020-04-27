Rihanna does not need a man and claims it ! (VIDEO)

For Rihanna, celibacy is good. Moreover, the star has told a journalist that she did not need a man to live his life.

Rihanna is sublime. It is not a secret for anyone. And many will say that it is strange that she has no man in her life. Yet the diva claims : it is very well all alone. MCE TV says it all.

Rihanna is beautiful and independence. Thus, the patroness of Fenty does not need yet another boyfriend to live. After all, it is self-sufficient. And she has a good reason. Between her singing career and her empire of fashion, she is at the top level.

To silence the gossips, our Rihanna adored said facing the camera that she was not running after love. Questioned on the subject of his love life, she then said : “I’m not looking for a man “.

Running after a man ? Very little for Huey. Rather, these are the men — and even women — who run after Rihanna. With its plastic dream, and her talent as a singer, needless to say his ex could crawl up to it !

Rihanna is not ” looking for a man “

While the world wonders about the love life of Huey. Moreover, even Demi Lovato seems to have a crush for her. It is all natural, Rihanna sets fire on Instagram, with pictures of her always more sexy than the others.

If it is slow to get out R9, beautiful tease as his biggest fans with a book auto-biographical in which she is literally naked. Our Badgal Riri knows, therefore, be desired and shows once again that married life is futile. “I love Rihanna whore “, then wrote one fan, posting to the sequence of the interview.

It is also compiled with other catchphrases of Britney Spears or Ariana Grande, taking up the questions “totally absurd” journalists “. As for the love life of Rihanna, we know thatshe decided not to take the lead. And it is to his credit. As we know, common Offset, but the beautiful don’t bother with labels !

