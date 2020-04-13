Rihanna donated 2.1 million dollars for the victims of domestic violence

Rihanna has made a gift of $ 2.1 million for the victims of domestic violence by time of propagation of the coronavirus that led to a containment in the four corners of the world.

Rihanna and the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, co-fund a grant of $ 4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for L. A. to help victims of domestic violence.

With the pandemic of sars coronavirus forcing people to return to their homes, the rate of domestic violence have experienced a dramatic increase in the world.

The funds will provide shelter, food and counselling to families affected by domestic violence for 10 weeks. The donation is made through the Foundation, Clara Lionel; a non-profit organization Rihanna founded in 2012.

Aware that the commands in the home can put people in danger, the goal is to provide resources and support to those who live in dangerous environments.

“The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that dozens of individuals and their children, in many cases, are turned away each week in shelters for children victims of domestic violence, the incidents being on the increase since the publication of the order Safer at Home March “.

Rihanna and the Fondation Clara Lionel are devoted to supporting people from all walks of life who have been affected by the epidemic of sars coronavirus.

The CLF teamed up with the Shawn Carter Foundation, Jay-Z to make a donation of $ 2 million to help the families of health workers on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, the undocumented workers, the elderly, and the homeless in Los Angeles and New York.

The non-profit organization has also donated 5 million dollars to organizations such as Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners in Health, the international rescue Committee, the response Fund for solidarity COVID-19 of the world health Organization (WHO) and other leading initiatives to combat the spread of the virus.