Rihanna dress leopard low-cut for the launch of his book

After five long years of design, the photo book’s autobiographical Rihanna, titled simply “Rihanna”, is finally finished. The latter went to the launch night of his book-titled the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Friday 11 October 2019.

To mark the occasion, the interpreter of “Don’t Stop the Music” appeared on the red carpet in a dress with leopard print iridescent, signed Saint Laurent. The asymmetric neckline of the gown, open over the chest, offering a slight glimpse of her tattoo of the goddess Isis, known to emphasize the chest of the star with wings lowered. The singer of 31 years was also wearing a pair of boots with heels bordeaux amount up to the knees to match her lipstick, and rings and bracelets of the brand David Webb.

The girlfriend of the saudi businessman Hassan Jameel took the pose under the flashes of photographers and has even been interviewed by the site Entertainment Tonight. She spoke about her book to an impressive 504 pages, which contains over 1000 photos of his concerts, of his photo shoots or photos of her big moments mode. “My fans want a piece of art, a collection of memories that I can share with them, certain that they themselves have shared with me, and some that they do not yet know… If you’ve never been one of my fans, you will be able to have a good overview of who I am with this book”, she explained.

His life gathered in his book

If the singer has not wished to speak about the title of his ninth album-inspired reggae (eagerly awaited by the fans), we can nevertheless admire the hard work that the young woman has shown in recent years. Curious, and a jack-of-all, she has successfully launched in 2017, its own brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, and then improvised actress last year in the film “Ocean’s 8”, and finally to create its line of lingerie Savage x Fenty… An awe-inspiring journey together to the delight of his fans in his autobiographical book, which will be put on sale at the end of October.

