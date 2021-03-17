Rihanna earns more than Kylie Jenner with Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty?

Like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna is also all the rage in the cosmetics industry. And it hits the jackpot with its ranges.

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has built a real empire through the cosmetics business. But singer Rihanna has not outdone thanks to her multiple brands.

It’s no secret that Rihanna is a formidable businesswoman! In the field of music, his successes and awards are no longer counted.

In parallel to all this, the pretty brunette later decided to diversify. As a true fashionista, the “Work” performer has created her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty” in 2018.

A nice marketing move for the star. Indeed, all his sets sell like hotcakes all over the world.

And all his parades make every time feel. It must be said Rihanna always puts the small dishes in the big to delight her community!

As a true marketing pro, the singer understood that her image was selling. It is therefore quite natural that the performer of “Stay” has also launched into the cosmetics business.

And every year, the ranges of his brands “Fenty Beauty” and “Fenty Skin” make him big. To the point of dethroning Kylie Jenner?

As a reminder, Kris Jenner’s youngest daughter became a multi-millionaire when she launched “Kylie Cosmetics” in 2015. By marketing lip kits for the first time, Stormi’s mom later diversified with “Kylie Skin”. The rest we know!

RIHANNA AND KYLIE JENNER FOCUS ON VERSATILITY!

Between the pallets of make-up or all her countless skincare, Kylie Jenner often challenges the competition with the release of her multiple products. But it’s not knowing Rihanna well!

With “Fenty Beauty,” the performer of “Rude Boy” is no exception. Quite the opposite!

In 2017, “Riri” has shaken up the world of cosmetics by marketing incredible products for all skin types. In 2018, the singer reportedly pocketed more than $570 million. Well done!

For her part, Kylie Jenner can also boast of having business acumen. In 2016, the influencer reportedly earned as much as $300 million from Kylie Cosmetics.

Two years later, Forbes reportedly estimated his company at $800 million. Business is business as they say!

And that’s not all. As for Rihanna, LVMH also owns shares in its cosmetics lines. This significantly increases the value of its labels.

But to this day, the pretty brunette would own only 15% of her huge business. For this duel, It is Kylie Jenner who wins the match. At least for now…

Even though in 2019, the star sold 51% of his business to Coty for $600 million… He still has 49% of the shares, which is not insignificant compared to Rihanna.