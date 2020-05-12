Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean unite to help Detroit to face the coronavirus

Many personalities are mobilized since the beginning of the crisis linked to the Covid – 19. This is also the case of artists who continue to help, as best they can .

This time it is in Detroit that the big artists show us . Indeed, as the relays in the local media DetroitNews, Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean have raised millions of dollars to overcome the crisis in highly Detroit. As a reminder, more than 47 000 cases have been reported in Michigan, and 10 000 in the city of Detroit, for 1 180 deaths .

During a recent interview with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, Eminem and the CEO of Twitter announced that they have collected 1 million dollars, together . The rapper from Detroit has made a donation of $ 250,000 to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, and Jack, ( CEO of Twitter ) completed with $ 750,000 .

In addition to this, $ 3.2 million were harvested through the associations of Rihanna ( Clara Lionel Foundation ) and Big Sean ( Sean Anderson Foundation ) , rapper who also lives in Detroit .