Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean unite to help Detroit to face the coronavirus

Many personalities are mobilized since the beginning of the crisis linked to the Covid–19. This is also the case of artists who continue to help, as best they can.
This time it is in Detroit that the big artists show us. Indeed, as the relays in the local media DetroitNews, Rihanna, Eminem and Big Sean have raised millions of dollars to overcome the crisis in highly Detroit. As a reminder, more than 47 000 cases have been reported in Michigan, and 10 000 in the city of Detroit, for 1 180 deaths.
During a recent interview with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, Eminem and the CEO of Twitter announced that they have collected 1 million dollars, together. The rapper from Detroit has made a donation of $ 250,000 to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, and Jack, (CEO of Twitter) completed with $ 750,000.
In addition to this, $ 3.2 million were harvested through the associations of Rihanna (Clara Lionel Foundation) and Big Sean (Sean Anderson Foundation), rapper who also lives in Detroit.