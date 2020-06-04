Rihanna encourages his community to vote

The singer becomes a teacher.

As the other stars of the american rap, Rihanna agrees, reluctant as it is since the murder of George Floyd on the 25th of may. The message it is seeking to make to its community is simple enough : you’re tired of all of this ? You want it to change ? Vote. If it is directed first to his many fans, his aura and his reputation are such that it should easily reach a wider audience, especially when she personally reply to anyone who doubts that.

In general, there is almost no chance that a star may respond to your comment on Instagram or even that it does to read it. But when Rihanna saw a message from a fan who said that voting would not change anything, she is downright disgusted and replied, live !

It was Tuesday, during the operation Blackout Tuesday. Rihanna has shared on that day a publication encouraging his community to vote for have the power to change the situation. “VOTE, she wrote next to a list of the nine us States that have held elections Tuesday. You have nothing else to do, guys ! Raise your ass of the couch and go vote !!! I don’t want to hear any more excuses !! Stop believing that your vote and your voice don’t matter ! This is the most wrong way to protest… vote for the change you want !!!”

And when a member of the community wrote : “To vote, it’s not going to change anything”the singer responded to him in person, and she has not taken the gloves : “I’m tired to hear that ! You know what not going to change anything ? Do nothing !!!!”

Most of the fans of Rihanna have supported in its approach and in its position and some have also sent messages to the user returned by the artist to convince him to go to the polls.

For this soul who reads this, I know you’re tired. Are you fed up. You are two fingers to give up, but there is strength in you, even when you are feeling low. Continues to fight. But first… VOTE. Your vote is needed today. Remain diligent and aware. Do hear your voice in the streets. Do hear your voice in the ballot box.”

The u.s. presidential elections will be held on November 3, and if the situation will certainly be a little more soothed, artists like Rihanna encourages the public to not to forget and to go to the polls to address the problem of substance crystallized by the personality of Trump.