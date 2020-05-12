Rihanna : exclusive interview with Dennis Leupold, the photographer of his book

504 pages, a poster, 11 inserts and 1000 photographs make up this impressive object to 6.8 kilograms offering a dive without a filter and without text in the universe of Rihannasince his childhood in Barbados, until her world tours through the intimate moments shared with loved ones and the behind-the-scenes of his work as a creative. And as Rihanna like to do things in a big way, three limited editions are also available, developed in collaboration with the duo of american artists The Haas Brothers. The edition Fenty x Phaidon, called ” This sh*t is heavy “, has a desk inspired by the hands of Rihanna; the edition Luxury Supreme is numbered and signed by Rihanna, and by the artists, and includes a panel in resin with gold colour; and the edition Ultra Luxury Supreme, named ” Stoner “, a pulpit in marble, made to measure. It is what it is. While waiting to discover these objects from the collection, the photographer Dennis Leupoldwho signs the vast majority of the photos in the book, tells the story of its genesis exclusively for Vogue.

Rihanna, Day off, Crete, Greece, 2013. © Dennis Leupold

Exclusive interview with Dennis Leupold, the photographer of Rihanna

How did your collaboration with Rihanna she started ?

We started to work together for the world tour, Diamonds (in 2013, editor’s Note). Rihanna was looking for someone to photograph the scenes, I was starting to work a little in music, and mutual understanding we have come in contact with. I was at the beginning of my career and very nervous, but Rihanna has always been one of my artists favorite, I accepted without hesitation.

Related Post: Music : this is the story of the trial of Manu Dibango against Michael Jackson and Rihanna - CAMEROON MAGAZINE - CAMEROON INFO Rihanna, En route to the Stella McCartney show, Paris, 2014. © Dennis Leupold

Tell us about the creation of this book.

Rihanna loved the idea of having his own images and not just those taken by outsiders, so we have continued to work together after the tour. It has very quickly been a question of bringing together all those photos in a book, but we never spoke of planning, things happened quite naturally. We have started thinking about shooting specific, hold photo sessions… At the time Fenty Beauty didn’t exist yet, we see this very clearly in the book the evolution of Rihanna, his music, his first show for Pumathe creation of Fenty… The photos themselves are diverse at the same time. She has been very involved in the entire creative process, whether it’s the art direction, styling, hairdressing, or makeup, she did everything herself ! It took two months to work on the layout, but all in all the project took almost five years and it has never ceased to be involved.

Rihanna, Dead Sea, Israel, 2013. © Dennis Leupold

Rihanna, With Jennifer Rosales, Diamonds World Tour, Macao, China, 2013. © Dennis Leupold

As a photographer, what approach have you chosen to photograph a figure as important as Rihanna ?

Rihanna likes to be authentic. Everything she does, she is 100%. There was no question of getting away from it, so I tried to capture the scenes of his work in the most natural way possible. In fact, it came very naturally as we were working together. I grew up in a small town in germany, it to Barbados, we are two very different people, and the daily lives of Rihanna was something totally new for me. It is this that has allowed me to see things from another angle; when you get on a tour it doesn’t have the same vision as the person that runs for several months already, we see other things. And then Rihanna is so involved that it is impossible to lose, regardless of the photo it has a presence that is incredible.

Related Post: Tom Holland : our interview for Spider-Man : far from home Rihanna With Melissa Forde, Leandra Goodridge, and Sonita Alexander, New Year’s Eve, New York, 2014. © Dennis Leupold

Backstage with Nadine “Hi-Hat” Ruffin, Monica Fenty, Naphia White, and Mylah Morales, the Anti World Tour, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, 2016. © Dennis Leupold (pages 432-433)

Any photo you particularly influenced by ?

It is difficult to say because the book is a collection of images, very strong, and work very well together. Maybe the one where she is sitting at the back of a car, I think it was on the road for a parade Balmain. Through the glass we see the flashes of the photographers and the fans, who slams against the door. I remember that we heard screaming and we felt the car move. Rihanna look at the lens with a look very surprised. This is a photo very authentic, you can almost feel the ambient energy, you can really see how she reacts to discovering all this world that awaits.

Rihanna With Melissa Forde, Oahu, Hawaii, 2015. © Dennis Leupold

How your relationship has it changed over time ?

I started by placing myself in a observer. I have learned to know it, to identify the right moments to photograph, always in a process of authenticity in any situation. I didn’t want to be intrusive. Little by little I began to propose ideas of photo sessions, we worked specifically up to work together on campaigns Fenty Beauty. She has been a mentor incredible. It really supports the people that she worked with, she has helped me grow and develop my career.

Rihanna (trade edition), by Rihanna, editions Phaidon, 504 pages, 140 €