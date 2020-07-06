Rihanna expenses 415 000 $ to rent a house for the summer in the Hamptons, here is what it seems

Rihanna is going to pass 415, 000 (367 480 euros) to rent a house in the Hamptons, mid-July to mid-August, reports Jennifer Gould Keil of the The New York Post. The singer, winner of a Grammy Award, has posted a bail bond of one million dollars (885 825 euros) to secure the rental. The corridor of Rihanna, Dylan Eckardt, has confirmed that the contract to Business Insider US. Take a look at the interior of the rental was Rihanna in Southampton, which offers a stunning view on the sea and a private dock.

Jennifer Gould Keil has first reported the information to the The New York Post. Dylan Eckardt, who negotiated the agreement on behalf of Rihanna, has confirmed the information of Business Insider US.

The house extends on two acres with views to the Sea North of the Port of Southampton (New York). It features a heated swimming pool, a private beach and a dock of 26 meters.

The ground floor includes an open space for the living room and the dining room…

…as well as a kitchen of quality industrial

High windows let in the light.

The house has five bedrooms with views over the water.

It has six bathrooms, one of them with a chaise lounge for relaxing after the bath.

The covered porch is perfect for enjoying a cocktail in the day-to-day…

…and watch the sunset.

The house is for sale 10 995 000 $ (9 734 588 euros).

In 2014, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were filmed at the home of their reality show ‘Kourtney and Khloé take the Hamptons’, derived from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Dylan Eckardt explained to Business Insider that Rihanna wanted a summer retreat with water bikes, and the fact that this place was a good selling point.

The house was not officially available to rent, then Dylan Eckardt has reached an agreement with the owners, he says.

He told Business Insider that this year was the most “crazy” that has been seen in the Hamptons. The application of the income, in particular, has increased, as wealthy urbanites looking to escape the big cities and to isolate themselves in the comfort during the pandemic.

Original Version : Melissa Wiley/ Business Insider