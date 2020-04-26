Rihanna gives $ 4.2 million against the domestic violence

Rihanna is coming to the aid of victims of domestic violence. To combat this evil, she has made a gift of $ 4.2 million !

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter made a very nice gesture. In effect, they have decided to give all $ 4.2 million dollars against domestic violence.

Several years ago, a huge buzz has seen the day on the web. In fact, Rihanna was brutally beaten by her lover of the time, Chris Brown. A story that went round the World and who had not failed to shock the fans.

It must be said that the two lovebirds seemed to live the perfect love. Several years after this terrible tragedy, Chris Brown had decided to return on the night he hit Rihanna.

In this period of confinement, many persons have suffered violence from their spouse(e). These times of stress and uncertainty aggravate strongly cases of domestic violence.

Rihanna makes a donation of more than $ 4 million for victims

More and more police are for domestic violence. A number saw the light of day, but the victims do not always dare to use it. Rihanna has taken things in hand with Jack Dorsey.

The singer and Jack Dorsey have decided to bind themselves to fight against domestic violence increasingly present in this time. They made a donation of $ 4.2 million to the Bottom of the Marie to Los Angeles. Thus, they come to the aid of victims of domestic violence.

This Sunday, April 4, António Guterres, secretary-general of the UN said : “In recent weeks, while it worsened economic and social pressures and the fear settled down, the world has experienced a horrible outbreak of domestic violence” .

The founder of Twitter has also revealed : “10 weeks of shelter, meals and psychological help to the people of Los Angeles. And their children who suffer from domestic violence “ .

Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 in the face of violence where they should be safest: in their own homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2020

