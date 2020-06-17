Rihanna gives her the strength to Assa Traoré

The different meetings against racism are multiplied in the world since the death of George Floyd, in France, several meetings were conducted to bring justice to the Adama in the Case of Adama Traoréthe movement Black Lives Matter, anti – racist and against the police violence continues .

Many celebrities have raised their voices to raise awareness, demonstrate, between them, the singer Rihanna that had been very affected and shocked by the death of Gorge Floyd. To assert their positions, Riri has posted on the account of Instagram for your brand, Fenty Beauty, a message of support and spoke of a list of black women activists inspiring that contribute to change the world .

Huey did a beautiful tribute to these women who struggle daily : Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, or photographers Kimberly Latrice Jones and Emily Malan . But also to a strong woman as is well known in our France : Assa Traoré. From 2016, the young man struggles to bring justice to the Adamahis little brother, who died at the age of 24, the 19 July 2016, after an arrest by the gendarmes of Persian .

“The activism of black is so powerful . Activism black is built on a legacy of those brave people who struggle against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us” .