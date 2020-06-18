Rihanna gives (indirect) support to the Assa Traoré on Instagram

Rihanna — Face-to-face / Starface



It is through your brand of beauty, Fenty Beauty that the world star and business woman, Rihanna has lent her support to several activists in the black, the French

Assa Traoré. “The activism of black is so powerful, that you can read in the account of Instagram of Fenty Beauty. The activists of black based on a heritage of courageous people who fight against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us. “

The brand puts forward ” to the amazing women who demand equality for all “, with portraits of Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, Tamika Mallory, Kimberly Latrice Jones or Assa Traoré. And, of course, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Rihanna had already used his image in One of Vogueto report

the racism in the world.