RIHANNA GIVES US A CHRISTMAS PRESENT: MULLET AND LINGERIE THE SEXY EXPLOSIVE COMBO ON INSTAGRAM

Rihanna thinks to cheer up the morale (and above all the temperature) in these strange holidays. The superstar shared an epic photo on Instagram, let’s consider it a special Christmas gift in full Bad Gal style.

The image is so HOT, our fingers thawed as we hit this praise for RiRi on the keyboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The combo is explosive. The most talked-about haircut of the moment: the mullet, which Miley Cyrus certainly approves of, although it is probably a wig. Lingerie with red cherries to remind us that spring is not so far away when perhaps we will be able to resume life as we once knew it.

Two mini Chanel bags complete the look – because how much the 32-year-old loves designer bags is a known fact.