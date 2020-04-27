Rihanna gorgeous for the event, Fenty Beauty in Los Angeles – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna, the queen of cosmetics ?

Of passage in Los Angeles, Rihanna was attended by his close friends, celebrities and influencers for this event. The evening was, therefore, based on the theme of the gaze. In terms of decoration, the star had thought of everything. Near a great photocall with the name of the brand in the background, attendees could pose with a tube of mascara giant, as well as with his thumbnail.

In front of the eyes amused of the photographers, Rihanna chained poses with her guests. Of their sides, fans were excited to see this brand new product. For now, the star has not officially given a release date for this famous mascara.