Rihanna has become a mother and no one knew it, they claim that it is Drake

Rihanna has become a mother and no one knew it, they claim it is Drake

Rihanna, businesswoman, singer and model, has attracted the attention of his disciples Well, he has posted pictures with a baby and they say that he is the son of Drake.

The interpreter “Umbrella” It is known to be quite discreet with his private life although in recent years, some of his romantic partners have been known, perhaps for this reason, she became someone more reserved.

Currently in your account official Instagram It comprises one hundred and twelve million followers, so any publication that it may become viral immediately, just like his recent photographs.

@fentybeauty A post shared by F E N T Y (@ririgalbadd) April 19, 2020 at 9:24 am PDT

But don’t panic this is not a human baby, but rather it is a baby monkeywhich he feeds with the greatest care.

In the comment area, you can find comments who say that the baby he is the son of DrakeAlthough he can remember, he was her romantic partner, but they ended at the same time.

Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados; February 20, 1988is become a singer to success and woman empowered as we all know, as well as a business woman exceptional.

Life has never been rosy for the famous singer, when, in spite of all the trials of which she was a witness, she has not ceased to persist, to overcome all the challenge that was presented to him, then maybe the team with his relationship with the singer. Chris Brown.

However, over the years, the interpreter of “Love in the brain” She was able to go forward without the need of a man at his side, even if she doesn’t hate, she knows that she can achieve what she intends to do as she has done, becoming a celebrity favourite with the public.

Managing to fall in love, I sing and dance with their songs Rihanna until now, he has a life we all want to live and we want the same as we were this little baby monkey that he carries in his arms.

