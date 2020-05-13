Rihanna has worked for more than five years on his visual autobiography of 500 pages

(Relaxnews) – Rihanna is back on his incredible life journey and career in photos.

The star announced the arrival of the “Rihanna” (24 October), a book that details his life and his breakthrough in the world of show business thanks to more than a thousand shots.

“I am so happy to share this collection of images of incredible” launched the singer originally from Barbados in a press release. “I am very grateful to the photographers and artists of talent who have contributed to it. We have worked on this book over five years and I am really very happy to finally share it with everyone.”



The book, which will be published by Phaidon, will be available on October 24. It will weigh almost 7 pounds and will include many previously unseen photographs of the star on 504 pages, which cover the childhood in Barbados Huey until 2019 and the launch of his clothing brand, of luxury LVMH.

Phaidon and Rihanna have also collaborated with the duo of designers from around the u.s. The Haas Brothers on limited editions of the book. The edition of “This Sh*t is Heavy” Fenty x by Phaidon, will be available on 10 October and the edition “The Luxury Supreme” on November 20. An edition “Ultra Luxury Supreme” called “Stoner” will also be proposed, it will be accompanied by a pedestal of marble hand carved to present the work.

The CEO of Phaidon, Keith Fox, does not hide his joy of sharing the autobiography of this woman’s talent. “Rihanna is such an avant-garde artist, a fashion icon and a business woman (…) We look forward to sharing his fascinating life with a wider audience.”

After having made himself known as a singer and composer of music and have won nine Grammy Awards, Rihanna has launched in the sector of fashion and beauty. It has marketed the brand to success Fenty Beauty, in 2017, prior to her brand of lingerie, Savage X Fenty, the following year. In may, it unveiled its latest grand project-to-date his range of luxury fashion FENTY, in partnership with the conglomerate LVMH.