Rihanna : her last picture Instagram the buzz is all about

There are a few days of this, Rihanna is admitted in the US Vogue about issues that are very personal, such as motherhood or her desires of marriage. The singer even revealed the designer to whom she wished to entrust the making of her wedding dress ! Some of the revelations are rare on the part of the Barbadian, who made the happiness of his fans around the world.

A photo in lingerie

This 31 October, it is not a Halloween costume that the singer has posted on his account Instagram, but in lingerie. On the picture, which bewildered the crowd, you can see the brunette lying on a sofa, wearing only underwear for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. This is not the first time that Rihanna uses her social networks to promote her lingerie, and the least we can say is that she does it perfectly well !

Of course, all the subscribers of Rihanna immediately fell under the spell of this image, and all have added very positive comments indicating how much Rihanna was beautiful and well enhancement on the photo.

Hard to say the opposite, as the picture is elegant.