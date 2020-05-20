Rihanna : her “Savage x Fenty Show” is a master stroke that makes you want to love

People

REVOLUTION – Available on Amazon Prime Video since 20 September, the fashion show of the lingerie brand of the singer dynamite the codes established by the industry by offering a place to all the genera and all the body. A show tv ultra-licked, which will be a date, certainly.

Her next album is long overdue. But no matter. Beyond the music, it is by its presence on the market of the fashion and the makeup that Rihanna imposes its mark. That of a young woman of 31 years well into his sneakers, which asks only to give the same visibility to everyone. “She wants everyone to feel beautiful, independent, and has the strength to become the best version of yourself,” said Jennifer Rosales, executive vice-president, Fenty Corp, the empire of the singer that bears his name. On 10 September, the interpreter of “Diamonds” organized the second parade of a line of lingerie that she launched two years ago. Photos and videos were prohibited during this “Savage x Fenty Show” that all the world spoke at the New York Fashion Week without seeing any image. It was not until the arrival of the documentary of the same name on Amazon Prime Video ten days later to truly take consciousness of the master-stroke achieved by the artist.

Rihanna : the brand that sells

Master stroke but especially coup de grace for all of his potential competitors who will be hard put to compete with the creation of both unique and universal that it offers the singer. In less than an hour, Rihanna tells of the preparations for the event, and dynamite all the codes established by the fashion industry. “I’m looking for unique features, of the people that we don’t usually light in this medium,” says the one that makes you scroll through all the genres and all the bodies in the parts of his creation. Related Post: This is not possible! Billie Eilish is a surprise to do it on the couch with his new love OMG!

All women have the right to feel sexy– Rihanna

The show itself lasts a little over 35 minutes, and gives birth to an object that television is more of a dance show than a parade. The scenery, monumental, nothing like a place on the podium in the traditional sense. You almost forget that the goal is to promote small panties… black Tights and black top transparent revealing her bra, Rihanna opens the festivities on a powerful painting, where the play of light mixed with the choreographies ultra worked Parris Goebel.

The tables are interspersed with the benefits of Migos, Big Sean, Halsey, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. Almost a concert in itself. On stage, the tops of the moment Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid alongside the actress who is transgender of “Orange is the New Black” Laverne Cox, singer Normani, the dummy doubly-amputated legs, Lauren Wasser, or Aquaria, the dragqueen who won season 10 of the show “Rupaul’s Drag Race”. “I always say that if I can twerker with, then this is the right outfit, have fun behind the scenes model great size to hair yellow fluo Margie More. It is far, very far from the standards championed for more than 20 years by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Only other grand parade to be eligible for such retransmission in the media, it will not take place this year. Is this a coincidence ? Let us doubt about it. While the social networks participate each day a little more to spread a certain idea of the feminine, Rihanna is a reminder that “all women have the right to feel sexy”. And good god that’s a good thing ! Related Post: Nicki Minaj : She just break the Internet !

“Savage x Fenty Show” is available in VO on Amazon Prime Video. Attention, the French sub-titles will only be available on 4 November.

Delphine DE FREITAS

