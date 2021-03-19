Rihanna: her very poignant message after the racist massacre in Atlanta!

A few hours ago, singer Rihanna shared a very poignant message in connection with the racist killing in Atlanta on Instagram.

Singer Rihanna was very moved by the shooting in Atlanta. She sent a touching message on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday night, a 21-year-old attacked three Asian massage parlors in Atlanta. A total of eight people from the Asian community lost their lives.

This is a serious event that has affected many stars. So Rihanna reacted, on her social networks. Captioning a photo, she wrote: “What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic and certainly not an isolated incident. The hatred of AAPI has been perpetuated and it’s disgusting! I am heartbroken for the Asian community and I am whole-hearted with the loved ones of those we lost yesterday. Hatred must stop.

His post generated strong reactions. Thus, it has been liked over a million likes as well as many comments.

“Thank you Rihanna for talking about it,” “It’s so sad, things have to change. Thank you, Rihanna, we love you”, “Let’s pray for Atlanta and the Asian community, so that everyone is okay, “reads the space dedicated to messages.

As you will have understood, Rihanna’s followers share the start thoughts on this killing and do not hesitate to let it be known.

RIHANNA: WHAT ABOUT HER NEWS?

If Rihanna reacts to the news, she does not evoke hers. Indeed, fans are still waiting for the singer to come out with a project.

Last July, she mentioned the imminent release of an album: “Music is still my first love, I can’t wait to release something I’m really proud of (…) It’s probably going to happen faster than my fans think. She explained.

But to this day, the young woman has not announced anything. According to our colleagues in Booska-P, this situation is beginning to seriously worry her label.

A member of her team agreed to give some confidence. And he seems exasperated by the singer. “I haven’t listened to anything yet, I don’t know where she is.”, he said.

Before adding: “She releases a record, we love her, and then she retires to the British countryside for five or six years. She all spits out. It has become more important than music. ».

But what you need to know is that the singer has explained many times that she wants to produce out of envy and not out of obligation. So we have to mean that nothing will come out at the moment.

However, Rihanna is heavily involved in her Fenty Beauty brand. Rihanna could also release a collection, especially for hair. Case to follow then!