Rihanna : here’s the secret of her complexion fresh and bright

This containment will have definitely had an impact on our form. The lack of sunshine, outdoor activity or even the significant increase of the chlorine in the water… All factors that can lead to a dull complexion and lifeless. Then it leans on the side of our stars favorite. In the game the complexion more luminous, Rihanna would win without a doubt, the trophy. A baby’s skin and a glow like no other, the singer’s “Man Down” has a lot of secrets to reveal to us. And in fact, in a story posted on his account Instagram, the mermaid barbadian reveals that his secret lies in part in its new blush cream from his mark Fenty Beauty. Rihanna shows the effectiveness of his new miracle product, and ultra-pigmented color strawberry. On the skin of the artist, the result is amazing. You will probably say : “Yes, it is a blush, and after ? “. Well, it is in fact the outcome that provides for sure a blush creamy. The where the powder blush will just arise on the skin, the blush cream blend and incorporate almost to the epidermis to really create a halo of color that is very natural and skin look glowy.

A complexion full of vitality

The other secret of Huey for a skin gun, it is the mask face Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing of the brand Bliss. It is to be used several times per week. Very convenient with the tube pump, this mask will flush toxins through the extracts of vitamins C and E and, therefore, boost the complexion’s radiance. Further proof, if any was needed, that the glow does not come only with makeup but with good care !