Rihanna hires her first dwarf ambassador for Savage x Fenty!

To everyone’s surprise, Rihanna has just presented the first dwarf ambassador of her brand “Savage x Fenty”!

Nothing seems to be able to stop the famous American singer. Rihanna thus follows the projects, but above all, the very big successes.

It must be said that she really has a lot of talent. We don’t count the number of his hits anymore! But it is no longer in music that it flourishes.

As you probably know, the performer of hate that I Love You is the head of his own company. So this is Savage x Fenty, the famous lingerie brand.

Launched in 2018,the latter is all the rage among fans of the huge star. But it’s not just that. The artist manages to reach a very large clientele.

If the Savage x Fenty brand is so successful, it is because it does not exclude anyone. Yes, I did. Rihanna breaks the codes and chooses models of all weights,but also of all sizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE LITTLE PERSON™️ (@ayethatsmera)

RIHANNA BREAKS FASHION CODES WITH SAVAGE X FENTY!

As you probably know, Rihanna promotes diversity and inclusion with her lingerie line. Savage x Fenty is for everyone!

On the site and social networks of the brand, we discover photo models of all colors,all weights, all sizes and all genders!

Yes, I did. The very famous American businesswoman recently launched the men’s underwearrange. Enough to make the happiness of the male gent. It must be said that the rooms are really comfortable.

But that’s not all! Not long ago, she introduced her first-ever small ambassador. So this is Tamera McLaughlin, a young woman well known on the Web for her humorous videos. She’s very funny!

Proud to have been selected by the huge star, the photo model then posted her joy on Instagram. She still can’t believe it! Yet it is real.

We discover two sublime photos on which she poses in a black ensemble. Behind her, a ton of banknotes can be seen scattered on the wall and sofa.

The clichés send very heavy! We’ll let you find out on his profile. Once again, Rihanna didn’t do things halfway.