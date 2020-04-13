Rihanna : his rant against his fans

Don’t talk to most of his ninth album ! Rihanna is tired of being asked constantly when will be releasing their next opus, and she made it know to his fans. During a live Instagram and while we can’t count the number of times the question has been asked, the singer has cracked : “Band c*nnards. If one of you asks me again, when is he going to get out while I’m trying to save the world, unlike all of our presidents… I shoot on sight ! “The warned.

The period is indeed difficult for Rihanna. The singer tries to act in its scale to the pandemic Covid-19 and its collateral damage. To combat domestic violence, which are multiplied with the confinement, Rihanna has teamed up with the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, for a donation of $ 4.2 million. A significant amount of money that has been donated to the Mayor’s Fund to fund emergency accommodation and meals for the victims of violence who find themselves in dramatic situations with the quarantine establishment.

The singer originally from Barbados was also affected personally by this epidemic, since his father, 66-year-old, contracted the disease. Now healed, he wanted to thank her, she sent a respirator : “My daughter Robyn checked every day that I was doing well. Honestly, I thought that I was going to die. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She has done so much for me. I appreciate everything that she has been doing. “

His ninth album wait, so. Rihanna has other concerns for the moment, as most of the citizens.