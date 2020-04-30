Rihanna : his speech started that has moved the world : “We can fix this world together “

A few days after having celebrated his 32 years on the 20th February last, the artist Rihanna received the most beautiful gift. At the ceremony, NAACP Image Awards, which honors each year the best films, music, tv shows, books and actors from the african-american community, the interpreter of “Don’t Stop The Music” was able to go on stage to receive the award from the President Award.

True to herself, the young singer of 32 years has been able to carry his voice during a speech undertaken on the inequalities of the communities. Rihanna has put all the assembly agree with his few words : “If there is something that I’ve learned, it’s that we can repair this world together. We can’t do it by being divided. I can only insist on it ” or ” I mean, how many people in this room have colleagues, partners and friends of other “races”, genders, religions. Raise your hand (…) “. It is on a standing ovation as the singer walked home with tears in their eyes, trophy in hand.

A speech hailed

The speech of Rihanna has not gone unnoticed. The model Cara Delevingne has posted the famous video on his account Instagram, which has been viewed more than 700 million times. Many positive comments have been posted as “Rihanna’s chair,” or, ” she is not a beauty queen, she is also a wonderful leader “.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, has revealed through a press release that Rihanna had won this prize because she is “a person of exceptional public” : “its commercial success with Fenty, to his great record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna embodies the type of character, grace and dedication to the justice that we seek to highlight with the “President’s award.

Rihanna has not finished dazzle us…