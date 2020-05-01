Rihanna: how she celebrated her birthday ? – Actu Rihanna

Rihanna was crazy ! On 20 February, the beautiful blew out his 32 candles in Mexico. A unique trip, where she was surrounded by her loved ones. And as usual, the singer has not done things by half. For her night out, the business woman has chosen to celebrate the city where it was, and has fostered this culture and this atmosphere that she loves so much.

In the hall, balloons of all colors, large table, group of mariachis… Rihanna has released the big game. For the cake, the interpreter of “Diamonds” has enjoyed this huge cake with three floors. Also very colorful. Only guests have posted images from the evening. From her side, she has preferred to keep this magical evening etched in his memory.