Rihanna hyper stylish for the new collection Fenty !

Rihanna has unveiled a preview of its new collection Fenty on Instagram. And viewers have loved it ! We’ll let you discover…

Rihanna has struck again ! The bomb has just unveiled his new collection Fenty. She shared a snapshot ultra sexy on Instagram. Discover the new creations of the star !

Rihanna has known a huge success with his clothing brand. In fact, the star was able to get a place in the world of fashion. And his creations have already won over thousands of fashionistas !

The singer then continues to surprise us with her outfts trends. And the star continues to innovate with the seasons. We love it !

The designer has just unveiled her new collection on Instagram. We can then discover it in a campaign more glamorous than ever !

The bomb door is a sublime dress beige imitation leather. She dresses up as her look with jewellery, bling-bling and a bandana. Rihanna has fun with the lens and reveals the details of his shirt. Amazing !

It was, therefore, no more to panic the users ! In fact, they have not hidden their surprise in the face of this new campaign, Fenty.

Internet users are more1 million to like the photo of Rihanna. But that’s not all ! The it-girl also had the right to thousands of compliments from his fans.

“It’s canon ! I want it ! “, “Beautiful “,“Sublime as always “,“A legend “ can we thus read in the comments. It is, therefore, still a no-fault to the creator ! And his new collection is likely to make the buzz !

Rihanna doesn’t just create clothing. The american star is also at the head of his own brand of make-up Fenty Beauty. And it does not lack inspiration for its products !

In fact, Huey intends to revolutionize the world of beauty. She has created many reference products as his brush eyebrow ! Like what, the singer has more than one string to his bow !

