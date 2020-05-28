Rihanna in a relationship with Travis Scott before Kylie Jenner ? Revelations about their relationship

Before Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott would be out with Huey

Rihanna would fuck her Travis Scott before Kylie Jenner. Yes, that is part of the stars who have made donations in the fight against the Covid-19 would be released between 2015 and 2016 with the father of Stormi. Several tabloids had talked of the rumors of the couple as US Weekly and E! News who had flatly assured that the rapper and Riri are officially a couple. And this may 26, 2020, Lawrence Schlossman (former editor for Complex) has confirmed their romance last in the podcast Throwing Fitswith James Harris and Jonah Weiner.

“I announced the info from their couple about him and Rihanna, what they have told me not to do” explained Lawrence Schlossman. “Apparently, The Puma (also a writer at Complex, editor’s note) told me, is that it has hurt the relationship of the Complex with Travis” a-t-he added. “It is in 2015-2016 that I wrote”, Rihanna, and the interpreter ofAstroworld were together, “But apparently, during the following two years, he (Travis Scott, editor’s note) complained”.

Rihanna does was apparently not their romance

But why Rihanna, and Travis Scott wanted to keep their relationship secret ? “This is not because he said : ‘Don’t tell anyone that I destroy Rihanna’. It is because Rihanna said to him : ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m crushed Travis Scott, please. Obviously it is embarrassing” explained Lawrence Schlossman. So, it is the singer of Diamonds that would not have taken her romance with the artist who gave a concert on Fortnite.

Remembering his interview with Travis Scott for Complexhe even confided : “Travis avoided to directly put a label on its emerging relationship, laughing and me pleading with him not to ‘do it like that, guy’ when I asked him questions as delicate as possible”. But clearly the rapper kiffait his girlfriend. “[Scott a embrassé] his right index finger and his middle finger, then [a touché] the image of the face of Rihanna, stroking the screen and beaming with pride” he as well added. And when he asked him 3 words to describe Rihanna, he replied : “creative”, “inspirational” and even “muse”.