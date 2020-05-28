Rihanna in a separate Hassan Jameel and very close to A$AP Rocky, a detail which does not leave room for doubt

Things speed up between the two artists ! Last week, a crazy rumor said Rihanna in a separate Hassan Jameel, and in a relationship with A$AP Rocky. The singer of 31 years has she really made a cross on his beloved saudi ? The latest information suggests that this is the case and for good reason. After being posted on December 2, last very close to the rapper during The British Fashion Awards then went to support him during his concert in Sweden, Huey has obviously spent another good time with A$AP Rocky since they were spotted in a London restaurant this weekend having dinner in head-to-head…

In this video shared on Twitter, we can see briefly the singer to join his table while the person who shared the moment on social networks says : “While we were eating, Rihanna, and @asaprocky arrived at the restaurant and walked next to me”. Another person present on the premises this evening-there has also not been able to contain his joy : “Rihanna and A$AP come to sit down at the table next to me. Put*** I love London”. If nothing has been confirmed by two artists, one cannot deny that the evidence is beginning to accumulate, and that this rumor of a couple grows. Case to follow ! In the rest of the news, check out the amount of the large fortune of Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), who is now a millionaire.