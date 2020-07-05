Rihanna in a sexy video in pink lingerie Savage X Fenty !

Rihanna has unveiled a behind the scenes of their latest shoot Savage X Fenty. The pump is then displayed in sexy lingerie. And it is canon !

Rihanna has even spoiled users ! The young man revealed a session of sexy pictures mark Savage X Fenty. And users have not been able to resist its charm. We will let you discover the video !

When it comes to the promotion of their brand, Rihanna never does things by half ! In fact, the singer does not hesitate to play the models with their own creations. Appears in many of the campaigns of the promotion.

The beautiful brunette is currently preparing nice surprise for his new collection Savage X Fenty. She imagined a shooting raunchy to show off their new sets of underwear.

Yesterday, Rihanna has decided to unveil behind the scenes of her latest photo shoot on Instagram. What to do wait for his fans before the release of their new products !

The bomb is revealed then umakes it sublime video. What we can see with a rose-very sexy ! Rihanna shows off her body of sleep, without the complex. And it is canon !

The star poses in a swimming pool. She plays her charms and fixed the lens with a look of pests. The pump does not hesitate to show off her ass and cleavage XXL. We love it !

Rihanna sexy for Savage X Fenty : she set fire to the canvas !

The users were not able to resist the allure of Rihanna. It must be said that the young woman is canon ! And this last knows how to pose in front of the camera !

Huey has, therefore, received thousands of comments in the part of their fans. And they are unanimous : this new campaign, Savage is a success !

“Very beautiful”, ” The queen “, “Wow, what a beauty” “But how do you manage to be so beautiful !”, you can read between the reactions. It is, therefore, still no-fault to the top !

Without a doubt, Rihanna is a rgreat success with his new collection. And we also hope to discover the result of your campaign sexy. Don’t you ?

