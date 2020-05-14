Rihanna in Paris ? In the Sixteenth, the star is expected to

Rihanna would have bought an apartment in the sixteenth arrondissement in mid-July with his assistant Hassan Jameel, entrepreneur of saudi arabia, according to the magazine ” Public “. Everything is to be taken with a grain of salt. But the newspaper people French enjoy it already. The media, uk, he, however, clarifies that it is necessary to wait for the singer with the richest of the world confirms the rumor to come forward more. As it is clever : the star has lived for two years in London, without his fans come to find out its address with precision.

The singer and actress of barbadian, Rihanna for the first time in Cannes during the 70th Festival. LP/Frederic Dugit

The town hall of the Sixteenth, where the rumor said that she would have found his new home nearby, in a large avenue in the borough, we have not been informed. “I’ll be delighted to greet them,” says Claude Goasguen, the mp, the LR of the district. “This proves that the Sixteenth is still the borough with the most pleasant of Paris, and Anne Hidalgo (PS) was not transformed into all of the haussmann-style buildings in social HOUSING,” adds the mayor Danièle Giazzi… But no obligation for the star to make a declaration at the town hall. “Unless she wants to register on the voter’s list “, plays in the municipal services.

A district with luxury apartments

In the street… no one has yet seen the feature, which has exceeded Celine Dion and Madonna on the financial plan. "I heard about it on the social networks ", have fun with Chanel and Ava, age 16. Thomas, 38, whose wife is a fan, the idea would not be so crazy. "For the next bling-bling, this would be more on the side of the Champs-Élysées. But the other day I saw out four black Mercedes benz to a building… This proves that there must be apartments or townhouses are valid. "Yatou, a young guinean, has fun of his likeness. "Rihanna, this is not me. But it would be well that it is one of my neighbors "…

“Rihanna, this is not me “, has fun, Yatou. LP/Eric Le Mitouard

For the star of the scene, it would be in any case the opportunity to put an end to its back-and-forth between London and Los Angeles. This would be particularly the way to it, settling in the French capital to launch his brand of clothes Fenty. After the success of its cosmetics Fenty Beauty, she now works with the LVMH group (also the owner of a Parisian), for which she launched her brand of clothing Fenty in the spring. Last may, the young woman had already presented its first collection of luxury by opening a pop-up store in the Marais. Its location in Paris would therefore be quite logical.

It could as well promote its brand, Fenty

Apartment final, or a simple pied-à-terre ? The star 31-year-old would have been seen in the streets of Paris in July. She would have asked advice to the real estate agency Montaigne Immo on Neuilly (Hauts-de-Seine). And Linda Pinto, interior decorator, specializing in luxury goods, including the hotel Lambert (IVe), would have helped the star in its future development. The agency of the designer, not a word…

The places with a view of the Sixteenth await only the arrival of Rihanna, the ambassador of Barbados. The new restaurant Brach, rue de la pompe, ” it is not yet come “. At the cafe Trocadero, one recognizes ” that it will be able to easily find a place more discreet “…