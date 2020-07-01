Rihanna in sexy lingerie for the new collection were Savage X Fenty – Actu Rihanna

The campaign Savage X Fenty for this summer is well and truly underway! In social media, Rihanna has released some pictures of this summer collection. In the program, the lingerie is colorful and always more sexy.

“You know what time it is”said Rihanna in a recent publication, accompanied by a beautiful picture of her in the bra of pink color.

For this collection, the interpreter of the song “Umbrella” was surrounded by the artist Rafael Perez, who has made the pictures of this collection: “Happy to share my work with Savage X Fenty campaign, “Savage X Summer” in the month of June, the exploration of colors, forms, textures and organic elements distorted”it was written on the Canvas.