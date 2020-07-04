Rihanna is about to release a new Fenty of the Skin !

Rihanna is going to launch its range of skin care. With Fenty out of the Skin is a new dimension that opens to the brand of the singer.

In the year 2019, Rihanna announced a new brand : Fenty of the Skin. After you have sold makeup, lingerie, and other products, the star wants to launch her own range of skin care. A nice challenge for the brand !

Every time singer releases a new product, it is then out of stock. Fans of compete. So, do not disappoint them, the star takes his time to make sure that the quality is at the appointment.

Is in march 2019 that Rihanna filed the Patent for his new Fenty of the Skin. Because, in reality, we don’t know where everything is. She announced on Twitter, working on 5 products. The young prefer quality to quantity !

The closure presented, therefore, the mention ” of care (medical or not), soap, skin care and hygiene products staff (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other products that are only scented), as well as the associated accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators “.

From 2017, Fenty Beauty is a success. Fans snapped up the few products produced by Rihanna. But the success will be there waiting for Fenty of the Skin ? The star of hope. For her, it is a new challenge out of this new range.

” The care of the skin is the truth. It works or not, there is nowhere to hide in the effectiveness“, said the singer to the magazine Vogue. The star, therefore, knows that it takes the quality of the products to not disappoint all of its customers.

Then, the laboratories with which it works have been carried out a research for a year before she announces the launch of Fenty of the Skin. But with the covid-19 and of all that happened in the year 2020, the brand still has not announced the launch of the range.

Rihanna still has a release date. But normally everything should be ready, the singer is expecting, surely the right time to announce and release in the stores !

