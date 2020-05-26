Rihanna is back on the 15th anniversary of “Pon de Replay”

Rihanna has released her first single, ” Pon de Replay “, on may 24, 2005.

Sunday, Rih Rih celebrated # 15YearsOfRihanna with a message about her stories, Instagram where she has reflected on how the time goes by and expressed his appreciation towards his fans, especially the Navy. “Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today,” she wrote. “Dude this is amazing. It seems like yesterday I was shaking in the corridors of Def Jam, while waiting to audition for Jay. “

“It’s Pon de Replay as it all started,” said Rihanna. “15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you gave me supported, supported, tolerated, loved, kept it too real with me, and we will always be connected because of it! I love Navy, and I will cherish. I am so grateful to all of you be available as my fans and my family. G4L! ”

“Pon de Replay” ended up spending 21 weeks on Billboard Hot 100, reaching its peak of no. 8 during the first few weeks. According to Chart Data, it is most successful Hot 100 no. 1 than any other artist this century, and more successful Top 40 that his mentor JAY-Z and the Beatles. She is also the wife of the most listened to on Spotify.