Rihanna is calling for justice after the assassination of Breonna Taylor !

Rihanna is very nervous. She is fighting against the racial injustices ! She has asked for justice after the assassination of Breonna Taylor !

Like many celebrities, Rihanna fight against racial injustices. It is the demand for justice after the assassination of Breonna Taylor ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Since the death of George Floyd, there are many who are fighting against racial injustices. The movement Black Lives Matter, to such an extent that several celebrities have joined.

This is exactly the case with Rihanna. She does not hesitate to to transmit messages in connection with the injustices and the brutality of the police in his account of Instagram.

The great international star has had enough ! She just get excited. In effect, it is calling for justice after the assassination of Breonna Taylor !

Rihanna-critical the lack of action taken in the months that followed his death. As a reminder, Breonna Taylor was a emergency medical technician for 26 years.

It has, therefore, been gunned down by the police when they entered his home with a warrant in Louisville, march 13, 2020.

Rihanna :” where are we in this business ? “

In fact, the authorities were investigating Adrian Walker and Jamarcus Glover, a suspect of drug trafficking. So they have there was an order to search the house, Breonna Taylor.

Suspected, then your friend may have received suspicious packages. These contained however, the clothes and the shoes.

Rihanna claims that the righteousness is quick. She has posted a message on his account of Instagram : “More than 100 days after the murder of Breonna Taylor !! “

” His killers are in the house watching Netflix on the couch. WTF where is America?! “ In the legend, Rihanna has also marked the attorney general of Kentucky, asking him: “@danieljaycameron, where are we in this business ?!”

During the 106 days that followed the death of Breonna, a single police officer has been fired from the police force. This is Brett Hankison.

Thetwo other officers involved are, therefore, on administrative leave. For the moment, there are no fees therefore, have been presented.

