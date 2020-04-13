Rihanna is going to entertain his fans with a live party Instagram !

To help his fans to kill the boredom during confinement, Rihanna will be launching Live on its account Instagram, for his mark Fenty.

To promote its brand Fenty, the singer barbadian Rihanna is going to launch a Live Party on Instagram. This can kill the boredom of his fans ! MCE tells you more.

His fans can’t take it anymore ! Since last year, Rihanna takes pleasure in making them wait for the release of his ninth album, ” R9 “, the name given by his audience.

Yes, the beautiful Barbadian love to see them wait ! But fortunately, they were able to finally hear his voice from his album ‘Anti’, released in 2016 !

Indeed, the singer has accepted a featuring with Party Next Door for his latest album ! As well, the young woman lends her voice to the chorus the title ” Believe It “.

Even if this song does not belong to himhis fans are relieved to hear a bit ! Especially as nobody knows when Rihanna will release their opus, so longed-for !

In any case, the actress of “Battleship” wants all the same, to please his fans in this period of confinement. If she is not leaving her project, she launches into a Live on Instagram !

Rihanna goes Live Insta

In this period of confinement, Rihanna is launching the #FentySocialClub. What is the principle ? Have access to a Live Party on the account Instagram of her brand Fenty.

In effect, the performer of “Sex With Me” is all the same to to animate the evening of his fans ! Even if they can’t dance to her new songs, they can at least attend the Live.

Thus, Rihanna has thought of everything ! Every Friday night, the beautiful Barbadian will launch a Live. So far no one knows yet if the singer and the host in person. Outstanding !

But one thing is for sure, the artist wants to ambiancer to his fans ! Thus, it has asked Kitty Ca$h, DJ Pedro, the new york dj Armstrong, and rapper Octavian to fall in Live !

