Rihanna is making a big bad buzz in India because of a topless photo!

On Instagram, Rihanna posted herself as very sexy topless, and shorty. But a detail in the photo caused an outcry in India!

To promote her lingerie brand, Rihanna decided to post a photo on social media where she poses topless and in shorty. But it is for a completely different reason than this cliché has caused controversy in India.

With 100 million followers on Twitter and more than 90 million on Instagram, Rihanna is one of the most influential artists in the world! All his actions are therefore constantly scrutinized and every detail on his photos is analyzed. That’s all it is!

In fact, in one of her recent publications, the singer appears topless and in purple shorty to promote her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”. So far, nothing unusual!

Except that, on this cliché at first glance very sexy, a detail caused a big bad buzz. Indeed, Rihanna wears around her neck a pendant representing Ganesh, the Hindu god in the shape of an elephant. He is the most popular and revered deity in India!

So, in the country in question, it really doesn’t pass. But then really not! Unsurprisingly, the photo has angered many Internet users. Especially in India!

The controversy was such that the case went back to the top of the state.

RIHANNA: A STATE AFFAIR IN INDIA!

Rihanna’s photo was initially heavily criticized on social media. Indeed, many Internet users have not agreed to see a God represented next to topless. “Why is she wearing a Hindu idol in a half-naked photo?” one of them marveled.

Some have even gone so far as to accuse the singer of blasphemy and cultural appropriation. Oh yes, anyway! “Rihanna who wears an Indian god, it’s not fashion, it’s about respecting the Indians,” another user said in the comments. In short, the singer didn’t just make friends!

His photo has sparked outrage in India to the point of becoming a real state affair. Indeed, some Indian politicians have also reacted to the controversy. For example, a certain Ram Kadam, a member of the ruling party, expressed his anger at Rihanna.

“It’s appalling how she makes fun of our beloved Hindu god Ganesh. It shows how Rihanna has no idea of respect for Indian culture and tradition,” the politician tweeted.

Next time, Rihanna will think twice before posting such a shot. Unless it’s all just a strategy to get people talking about her! Case to follow then