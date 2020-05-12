Rihanna is not pregnant! The proof in a video posted by the singer – Actu Rihanna

Kim Lee
Rihanna wants kids!

If the singer a native of Barbados does not expect children, she wants to be a mother. Questioned about her desire to have children, by a journalist from Vogue US, early in October, Rihanna confirms it: “Yes, undoubtedly”.

Rather discreet about his private life, the star confided in the columns of the magazine. In particular, she referred to her romantic relationship with businessman from saudi-arabia Hassan Jameel : “Yes, I go out with someone. I am in an exclusive relationship for some time, and it’s going very well, I am happy”.

