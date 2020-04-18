Rihanna is preparing to launch its new line of care Fenty Skin

Nothing seems able to stop Rihanna. The famous singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur, announces a new ambitious project with the creation of Fenty Skin. While the rumor would run for months, the star originally from Barbados has confirmed the launch of its new line of facial care at British Vogue, which dedicated the cover of its may issue.





Rihanna in December at the awards ceremony of the British Fashion Council – fenty.com

Rihanna has launched in 2017 Fenty Beauty with the incubator beauty of LVMH, Kendo. Known for its wide range of shades of foundation, its gloss is shiny and the illuminators of complexion ultra-pigmented, its make-up brand has known from the outset, the success in excess of as soon as 2018 € 500 million of turnover.

Its new brand will complement this world of beauty, while also Rihanna has also developed with the same success in its home of ready-to-wear Fenty, together with LVMH, and the label of lingerie Savage x Fenty.

The name of Fenty’s Skin was filed in march with the u.s. patent office. The offer should be focused on care, soap, skin care and personal hygiene products as well as associated accessories.

In the interview with the magazine, Rihanna said that Fenty Skin would have the same level of requirements applied to its makeup line. This is why the project required a year of research. The launch date has not been revealed.