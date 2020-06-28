Rihanna is renting out a luxury villa in the Hamptons for this summer !

It’s soon summer ! And Rihanna has already scheduled their vacation ! She has rented a beautiful luxury villa in the Hamptons !

After the effort, comfort ! This is the motto of Rihanna, who has decided to have some fun by spending 415,000 dollars for their vacation in the Hamptons this summer ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

The year 2020 has been very difficult. And for a good reason ! The terrible impact of the coronavirus has upset the whole world. Many are those who always have fear.

The period of coronavirus has been very painful for many people. It is not so simple stay H24 in your home without being able to move freely ! And this, for several months !

Like many artists, Rihanna has seen a lot of changes. His production company was forced to close. So, naturally, to breathe and to forget this difficult time, the singer decided to have a little fun !

Well, yes ! Rihanna has decided to go on vacation. For this, there is nothing better than theouer an excellent accommodation in the Hamptons !

Be aware that the great international star has spent approximately 415,000 dollars for your beautiful villa. Yes yes, you’re not dreaming !

Rihanna : A villa of exception !

Your still is, more accurately, a cottage. It has, therefore, been leased from mid-July to mid-August. It is, therefore, said Jennifer Gould Keil for our brothers and sisters from the New York Post.

And that’s not all ! Rihanna has also presented a deposit of a check $ 1 million in order to guarantee the rental.

The runner of great fame, Dylan Eckardt, confirmed this agreement with Business Insider. One thing is for sure …

The location of summer Rihanna in Southampton the risk of a big surprise ! Includes below, a breathtaking view on the sea.

It also contains a brightness exception ! The home sits on two acres with views of the harbour from the North sea to Southampton. Also have uthere is a heated swimming pool, a private beach and a pier of 85 feet.

