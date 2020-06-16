Rihanna is renting the old manor house Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian !

Rihanna rents the former home of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The house was used in the filming of their reality tv “Takes you to the Hamptons”.

Rihanna rents from the old house the two Kardashian sisters, Kourtney and Khloé. And she has to pay the high price ! MCE TV tells you more…

The singer plans to spend a month in a house that is not normal ! In fact, it is found that this is the famous home of Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. The two women had become your tv-reality Take the Hamptons.

Rihanna has signed a lease for a month in this house. It is located on the edge of the water in the Hamptons. The singer has had for 415 000 $. A huge sum of money !

And this is not all. Rihanna has also had to a deposit of $ 1 million. The singer will benefit then of this house from mid-July to mid-August.

In may, the star has then has been named as one of the richest women in Great Britain. His fortune is estimated at $ 438 million pounds.

The house is located in the hamlet of North sea. Rihanna can take the opportunity to soak his / her feet in the summer!!!

The mansion has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Extends over 8,900 (square feet). It also includes a swimming pool and a private dock. Rihanna will be able to park your yacht and your jet-ski !

The pop star will be able to take the time to relax in a place like this. At this price, has all the comfort that she wants ! A home of prestige !

Rihanna is it is not the only one to see cracked. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian had chosen this house for the filming of her series Take the Hamptons.

The series came to an end in 2015. The sisters had opened an ephemeral store in the heart of the Hamptons. Kim and the sisters Jenner had also made appearances.

The house is sold in other places for a price of 10.99 million ! Notice to interested parties !

