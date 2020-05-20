Rihanna is richer than the queen of England !

Recently based in London, the singer Rihanna is input to the classification of the personalities of the richest in England established by the Sunday Times. Previously crowned as the singer with the richest of the world, this time the young woman has set a new record : she is still richer than the queen of England !

An empire with many facets

Classified 282ème in the list of personalities of the richest in England, Rihanna becomes the musician, the more wealthy the country, in front of Sir Elton John, Mick Jagger or Adele !

At only 32 years of age, the young woman stood at the head of an empire multi-faceted and earns roughly between his tubes, his world tours, his brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 and its line of lingerie Fenty x Savage, Rihanna sees his fortune estimated at 468 million pounds (525 million euros).

A fortune which exceeds that of the queen of England is estimated at 350 million pounds ($392 million euros) and that the class 372ème place from the list established by the Sunday Times.

The queen’s face to the virus

This place amazes by report to the ranking of last year : the fortune of the queen was of 370 million pounds.

The evolution of this sum is to be put in context : according to the Sunday Timesthe renovation of the heritage estate of the queen (the rooms of the Buckingham Palace and the roof of his castle of Windsor), as well as the economic crisis linked to the sars coronavirus would have affected its stock portfolio. In addition, the crisis of the sars coronavirus has forced Buckingham Palace to close down, dramatically reducing the tourism revenues of the queen.

Rihanna continues to write the history to his name

As well, the young woman from Barbados never ceases to amaze us since its inception 17 years ago.

After having been the only female artist in the history of the Billboard charts in the u.s. to get 4 places from number 1 in a year, after having been the first black woman in One of the “September Issue” of British Vogue, but also in may 2020 with a durag and celebrating the black culture, having been the first woman to launch an original brand within the house of LVMH and the first black woman at the head of a claw of the group, Rihanna is now richer than the queen of England. Like what, the singer has good reason to target diamonds in the sky.

