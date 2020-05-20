Rihanna is she pregnant ?

In New York for the new edition of the charity gala, Rihanna appeared with a small belly during her stint on stage. For fans, there is no doubt that the singer is expecting her first child.

Rihanna is apprêterait to become a mom for the first time ? Thursday, 12 September 2019, the star of 31 years was in New York for his charity gala annual “Diamond Ball”. Wearing a black dress and Givenchy, the singer is first passed by the photocall, the air of nothing, before to greet its guests. But, while she was performing on stage a few moments later with his friend Pharrell Williams, some observers have noticed that a little round belly hiding under her outfit. Forms that leave almost no room for doubt.

“ I’m going to give birth to a black woman “

Another detail which has its importance, confidence slid by the designer of the brand Fenty in micro magazine’s “Essence” during the evening. “I’m a black woman, born to a black woman, herself born to a black woman, born to a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. This is the person that I am, the essence of what I am, it’s in my soul and my DNA,” she confided. Statements that have their importance and which are currently the buzz on the social networks.

Rihanna attends since 2016, the heir to saudi Hassan Jameel. The artist, who is very discreet about his private life, has not yet responded to rumors of pregnancy.