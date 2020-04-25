Rihanna is she really back ?

Four years. Four years that fans of Rihanna, so fans think they call it Huey, waited to hear his voice on a new sound. And on the 27th of march last, surprise : the singer was back for a new title, Believe It. But there is a “but”…

“Best make me believe it”

This is what one can hear Rihanna utter on many occasions Believe Itthe new single of… PARTYNEXTDOOR. Because the new sound of the singer is unfortunately not one of his new songs to announce his next album, but a featuring as she has done so much, singing on the chorus of the canadian and protected by Drake. A small disappointment, but one which allows, however, to hear again the voice of the star, and especially for having of his new. And they are good, because a new album is in preparation !

On the cover of the VOGUE british may 2020, Rihanna covers a lot of topics in a long interview, and especially the music. If it claims to be still working on this famous new album, it can not yet say anything about its potential release date. The waiting will continue for the fans, who no longer have new tubes put in the eardrums since Antiin 2016. On the other hand, the artist barbadian was able to provide some information about the content, which promises to be surprising :

“I don’t have a borders. I’ve done everything, I’ve done all the tubes, I tried all the genres, now I’m just open. I can do whatever I want.”

A new album from Rihanna turned into reggae ?

This may confirm rumours of an album sounds more reggae. Removed from the music industry to to devote more time to fashion, Rihanna has created jewelry, more fragrances, was associated with more big brands (Dior, Armani, Chopard, LVMH…) and has established itself as a true business woman. But it does not seem to see forgot the music so far, and his return in the bins is expected to occur in the next few months. According to Drake, who when questioned on Instagram, this new album might even already have a name, or rather a number : 512. But the return of Rihanna may not last very long, because in the same interview, she confesses that her main project for the next 10 years would be to become mother of 3-4 children…

Pending the birth of her ninth album, so we’ll have to settle for this Believe It :

Sources : The Figaro, Mouv’