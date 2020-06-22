Rihanna is the artist of the most listened to for the love ?

In Twitter and Facebookthere are a lot of anonymous accounts that will relay all the news that come out in Rihanna. And this week – end, the accounts fairly taken as Rihanna Made and Fenty Statistics have posted the information in the following way : “Rihanna could be the female artist, the most listened to on Spotify by users during”love…

This information has been shared thousands of times but above all commented on thousands of times… I don’t know what song Rihanna it is the most popular for love, but to ask “how can you Spotify – know when your users make love ?” :

With comments more or less complotistes around the idea that Spotify you should probably activate the microphones and cameras of our smartphones . It is true that it is strange as information ! It is for this reason that before packing, it is necessary to come back again, and see if we can find this information on the Twitter accounts… So they must look ok, because this information is not on the sites that are very reliable, but in place in the sites of the tabloids, Englishthe brazilians or australians… .

All resume is almost word for word the same text :

The lingerie brand For Me we analyzed the data of Spotify in a review of 300 000 songs contained in the playlists are created by users, playlists, with titles like “the sex playlist”, “gettin it on”, “only sex” or “date night”…

Playlists, the names pretty self-explanatory . I found this text on the web site of the lingerie brand For Me in your press release… There has been a study about these songs that you hear of the love !

This is not a survey, but an analysis of the data. They give their methodology, and explain that they have taken the the data from Spotify, dated as of June 7, 2020 with the list of keywords that is used to filter the results . Spotify does not spy on its users with microphones and cameras . These are users who volunteer information to Spotify for the appointment of their playlists . You should know that any playlist created on Spotify is by default public, visible by alland that it is necessary to change the settings to change private .

That really is the most listened-to ?

The Weeknd it is in the highest standing, no doubt thanks to the sax . . . And then, Trey Songs ( number 2 ) , Usher ( 3 ) , Drake 4, but also Beyoncé seventh… Rihanna is the 6 . Huey is not the first in the list, but to make the click, put “Rihanna” + “sex” in the title of an article is more fundable. . .

Marion Lagardère disentangling the true from the false, which is the Verify The Information you can find in YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.