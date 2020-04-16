Rihanna, Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey promised $ 6.2 million relief COVID-19

The Foundation Clara Lionel is Rihanna’s Foundation, the Shawn Carter to Jay-Z and the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey, have jointly pledged $ 6.2 million for the relief of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an official press release shared with Digital Music News earlier in the day, Rihanna and her Foundation, the Clara Lionel indicated that the assistance program would increase to 11 charitable organizations, national and international in the form of grants.

At the national level, these entities beneficiaries include Give Directly (which transmits its contributions received directly to families and individuals in need in the form of cash payments), the World Central Kitchen (a charity based on New Orleans for the meals and relief) and the Fund of the mayor to advance the city of New York (in particular to help the victims of domestic violence by providing them with housing and money).

At the international level, a part of $ 6.2 million for the benefit of Team Humanity (to improve sanitation in the refugee camp of Moria in Lesbos, Greece), Doctors without borders (to help bring the tests and the treatment COVID-19 to distant countries and severely-affected), etc .

A million dollars on the $ 6.2 million are reserved to Doctors without borders. The Foundation UBS Optimus, a grantee that focuses on the initiatives of child health, has agreed to match the donation with its own contribution of $ 1 million.

This new grant program is the latest in a series of commitments to donate several million dollars for Rihanna and her non-profit organization. Earlier this week, she and Jack Dorsey have paid $ 4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles to reduce the prevalence of domestic violence. Some data suggest that rates of domestic violence have increased recently, perhaps due to orders to remain at home.

Previously, during the latter part of the month of march, Rihanna and the Fondation Clara Lionel, have made a gift of 5 million for the fight against the new coronavirus, of which $ 700,000 for the fans.

And last week, Jack Dorsey has been in the headlines for having expressed its intention to contribute a billion dollars to the initiatives for relief and charities COVID-19, via its Start Small LLC. The 43-year-old went so far as to publish a compilation Google Doc of the fund that it was sent; according to the document, Dorsey has provided charities with more than $ 7 million (on a commitment of $ 1 billion) to date.

Jack Dorsey, the Shawn Carter Foundation, and the Clara Lionel Foundation also announced the joint contribution on social networks.