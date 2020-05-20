Rihanna : just separated from Hassan Jameel and again in a relationship with one of his ex ?

The news was unveiled this week : Rihanna is single. After three years of relationship, kept very secret, the icon global 31-year-old would have broken up with Hassan Jameel. What are the tabloids americans who first revealed the information, TMZ or US Weekly to the head, according to which the singer is barbadian and the saudi billionaire would have put an end to their story. In the first issue of US Vogue, for which she made the cover in November 2019, the star evoked precisely this relationship that filled her with happiness : “Yes, I am in a couple. I’m in this exclusive relationship for a good time, and it really goes very well, so I’m happy,” said Rihanna.

Not the time to commiserate about his fate despite the break-up. Rihanna wants to move on quickly to something else. The singer of “We Found Love” has, therefore, been seen at concert A$AP Rocky, with whom she had briefly flirted in 2013, the 17 last January. The two artists were able to take a bunch of pictures together, on which one can see their obvious complicity. A romance that goes back to there are more than six years. The singer had made an appearance in the clip “Fashion Killa” rapper’s american, and recently it is on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards that the two young people took the pose huddled one against the other. Then a simple friendship or flashback ?