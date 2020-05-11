Rihanna : just single, she found her ex Drake

January 18, 2020, were being taught by TMZ.com Rihanna was single. After three years of relationship with the handsome billionaire saudi Hassan Jameel, Huey is left alone. The one who is slow to get his very anticipated album, R9, has changed the ideas for an evening with one of the most talented artists of his generation, Drake. In the muscular arms of the american rapper, she attended a concert by the collective A$AP Mobthe Yams Day, which took place on Friday 17 January at Barclays Center in New York.

Incognito in the pit, Drake and Rihanna have spent the concert together. Recognized by a fan, they even took the time to take a picture with her separately. This release could well be the proof of a flashback, for those who have formed a brief couple in 2016, after years of collaborations (Take Care, What’s my name…) to have an ambiguous relationship, never really confirmed.

How can I forget that moment, at the time of the MTV VMAs in August 2016, where Drake had decided to declare his flame on stage, when she received a prize. “This is someone whom I’m in love since I was 22 years old“he started, before trying to kiss him… without success. After their break-up in October 2016, it was reported that the two stars would be even more friendly. It seems that Drake and Rihanna have finally found.

Also note that Rihanna is briefly output with A$AP Rocky, who gave a concert at the Yams Day, in 2013. Very discreet about his private life, the patron, Fenty has obviously not given details about his break-up with Hassan Jameel.